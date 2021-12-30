Brazilian 13-year-old skateboarding phenomenon enters the Guinness Book with three achievements

Gui Khury, only 13 years old, entered the Guinness Book, the book of records, in 3 different categories

This Wednesday (29), the Guinness World Records, the book of records, announced the inclusion of the phenomenon of Brazilian skateboarding Gui Khury, only 13 years old, in 3 different categories.

Khury entered the book with records for youngest athlete to participate in an edition of the X-Games, for being the youngest gold medalist in the history of the competition and the main record: being the first skateboarder in history to be able to perform a 1080 maneuver, that is, rotating 1080 degrees in air.

The first time that Gui Khury got the maneuver right was on May 8, 2020, when, still at the age of 11, he managed it on a ramp in Curitiba, his hometown. This year, the Brazilian repeated the feat, but this time in an edition of X-Games.

play 0:16 Gui Khury is one of the great promises of skateboarding in Brazil

On July 16, Gui Khury, now 12 years old, got the first 1080 in the history of professional skateboarding and, with it, won the gold medal in the competition for best maneuver in skateboard vert of the edition, touching even Tony Hawk, who was gift. With that, he became the youngest gold medalist in the history of X-Games.