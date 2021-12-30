Brazilian government dispenses aid from Argentina to Bahia

BRASILIA — The Bolsonaro government this Wednesday refused humanitarian aid from Argentina to assist the population of Bahia affected by the storm. The neighboring country intended to send professionals specialized in the areas of water, sanitation, logistics and psychosocial support to help Bahia residents affected by the heavy rains.

Through an official document sent to the Argentine consulate, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs waived the support of the neighboring country. According to the text, the situation in Bahia “is being faced with the internal mobilization of all the necessary financial and personnel resources”.

Argentine President Alberto Fernández during speech after parliamentary election in Buenos Aires Photo: JUAN MABROMATA / AFP/14-11-21

Itamaraty also informed that “in the event of a worsening of the situation, requiring additional assistance needs, the Brazilian Government may come to accept the Argentine offer of support from the White Helmets Commission, whose work is widely recognized”.

Earlier, the governor of the state, Rui Costa (PT), thanked the Argentine government for its solidarity and asked the Brazilian government to accept the foreign mission.

“My thanks to the Argentine government for offering humanitarian aid to the victims of the floods in Bahia, in particular to Ambassador Daniel Scioli, to the Consul General in Bahia, Pablo Virasoro, and to the President of the National Commission of White Helmets, Ambassador Sabina Frederic” , wrote the governor” published the PT governor on social networks.