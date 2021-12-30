Brazilian stock market breaks record for IPOs in 2021; check out the highlights

IPOs (initial public offerings of shares) usually make the market very agitated, and this year it was undoubtedly no different. At B3, the Brazilian stock exchange, there were more than 40 IPOs between January and December 2021; this was the largest number of companies that joined B3 since 2007. However, despite some having great numbers, as was the case of Raízen, which turned over R$ 6.9 billion; most have had negative results so far.

IPOs that stood out most positively on the Brazilian stock exchange

Among the IPOs of companies on the Brazilian stock exchange that appreciated the most, the main highlight was undoubtedly Interbras. After all, the shares of the manufacturer of security products and solutions grew 73.3% since February 4, 2021, the date of the IPO. The share debuted at R$15.75 and, on December 22, was already worth R$27.36.

Secondly, we have the shares of Vittia, a fertilizer company, which made its IPO in September this year. Vittia’s shares grew 53.9%, going from R$ 8.60 to R$ 13.24.

In third place are the shares of the agribusiness company Boa Safra, which have risen 53.6% since the IPO, on April 29th. With an initial value of R$15.21, Boa Safra’s shares were quoted on December 22 at R$9.90.

IPOs that stood out most negatively on the Brazilian stock exchange

On the other hand, the stock that has devalued the most since its IPO was that of Mobly, a furniture company, which had a drop of 77.2%. With an initial value of R$21, the share price dropped to R$4.77% on December 22nd.

In second place, we have the shares of Dotz, a loyalty program company, which fell 77.1%, going from R$13.2 to R$3.01.

The third worst performance on the Brazilian stock exchange was that of Westwing shares, another company in the furniture sector. Since its IPO on February 11, the share price has fallen by 74.8%.

