Breath of the Wild as best game of all time

As part of the year-end celebrations, the broadcaster Asahi TV Japan held a special program last Tuesday night (28), which featured a public vote to elect the 100 best games of all time.

The vote counted on the opinion of about 50 thousand Japanese viewers, who chose Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the latest game in the acclaimed Nintendo franchise, as the big winner.

Completing the top five, Zelda was followed by Dragon Quest V, Final Fantasy VII, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Splatoon 2.

Check out the Top 50 list below:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Dragon Quest V Final Fantasy VII Animal Crossing: New Horizons Splatoon 2 Dragon Quest III Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Chrono Trigger Final Fantasy X Super Mario Bros. 3 Pokemon Diamond and Pearl Super Mario Kart undertale Pokémon Sword and Shield Dragon Quest IV Kingdom Hearts II The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Suikoden II Minecraft splatoon Animal Crossing: New Leaf Fire Emblem: Three Houses Red and Green Pokemon tetris Black and White Pokemon Dragon Quest XI Mother 2 okami Apex Legends Ogre Tactics: Let Us Cling Together resident Evil Final Fantasy VI Final Fantasy V Xenoblade 2 Pokemon Gold and Silver Final Fantasy IX puyo puyo Dark Souls III Xenogears Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! Person 5 Xenoblade Dragon Quest X Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Dragon Quest II Final Fantasy XIV Nier: Automata kingdom hearts Ruby and Sapphire Pokémon

Information is from Kotaku.

the sequence of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be released in 2022.