Breath of the Wild as best game of all time

Raju Singh 19 seconds ago Technology Comments Off on Breath of the Wild as best game of all time 0 Views

As part of the year-end celebrations, the broadcaster Asahi TV Japan held a special program last Tuesday night (28), which featured a public vote to elect the 100 best games of all time.

The vote counted on the opinion of about 50 thousand Japanese viewers, who chose Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the latest game in the acclaimed Nintendo franchise, as the big winner.

Completing the top five, Zelda was followed by Dragon Quest V, Final Fantasy VII, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Splatoon 2.

Check out the Top 50 list below:

  1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  2. Dragon Quest V
  3. Final Fantasy VII
  4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  5. Splatoon 2
  6. Dragon Quest III
  7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  8. Chrono Trigger
  9. Final Fantasy X
  10. Super Mario Bros. 3
  11. Pokemon Diamond and Pearl
  12. Super Mario Kart
  13. undertale
  14. Pokémon Sword and Shield
  15. Dragon Quest IV
  16. Kingdom Hearts II
  17. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
  18. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
  19. Suikoden II
  20. Minecraft
  21. splatoon
  22. Animal Crossing: New Leaf
  23. Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  24. Red and Green Pokemon
  25. tetris
  26. Black and White Pokemon
  27. Dragon Quest XI
  28. Mother 2
  29. okami
  30. Apex Legends
  31. Ogre Tactics: Let Us Cling Together
  32. resident Evil
  33. Final Fantasy VI
  34. Final Fantasy V
  35. Xenoblade 2
  36. Pokemon Gold and Silver
  37. Final Fantasy IX
  38. puyo puyo
  39. Dark Souls III
  40. Xenogears
  41. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban!
  42. Person 5
  43. Xenoblade
  44. Dragon Quest X
  45. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
  46. Dragon Quest II
  47. Final Fantasy XIV
  48. Nier: Automata
  49. kingdom hearts
  50. Ruby and Sapphire Pokémon

Information is from Kotaku.

the sequence of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be released in 2022.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

How the new HDMI 2.1a reveals the mess of industry standards

Industry recommendation is to always name entries with the most recent version, even if not …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved