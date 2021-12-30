Brichta faces public curiosity about Agnes custody dispute · TV News

Interpreter for Baby in The More Life, Better!, Vladimir Brichta has faced the public’s curiosity about the legal dispute over the custody of Agnes Brichta, his daughter also in fiction, since the premiere of the seven o’clock soap opera. Searches for Gena Karla Ribeiro, the actor’s first wife and mother of the actress, also skyrocketed on Google. The artist claims not to bother and understand the interest of fans.

“It doesn’t bother me at all. A year from now, I won’t be talking about it. I wouldn’t like to talk about it forever, but I absolutely understand people’s curiosity. Everyone who has watched TV and my work and who is over 30 will remembering what happened, the mother, the grandmother… I heard a lot of people at the time, it was a shock”, recalls Brichta, in an interview with the column by Patrícia Kogut, of the O Globo newspaper, this Thursday (30).

Singer Gena Karla died of a rare disease in 1999, when Agnes was just 2 years old. The actor had a legal battle with the maternal grandmother of Martina’s interpreter for custody. “It’s been a long time since then, and suddenly my daughter appeared. Of course they’ll remember the guard story and want to remember. They’ll be empathetic again. This movement I think is genuine, organic. And it only happened because of the good appearance from Agnes.”

Most likely to die at the end of Mauro Wilson’s serials, Brichta says he doesn’t suffer from the outcome, if the character is really chosen. “If it’s Neném, it’s all right. There’ll be a good reason. Of course, the subject of death is a delicate one. We’re opening a soap opera at the end of a pandemic that took a lot of people. This is a sensitive subject, it always has been.”

The artist delivers that his only reservation is that it is not a painful experience for fans of the soap opera. “More important than who is going to die is how this is told. My concern is that it be done in a light, more poetic and playful way, so that it is not traumatic for the public.”

Agnes plays Brichta’s daughter in fiction

The new seven o’clock soap opera debuted in place of the Pega Pega rerun (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded.

