Britons without a 3rd dose are 90% of those admitted to the ICU, says prime minister – News

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, this Wednesday (29) encouraged people to take the booster dose of the vaccine against the Covid-19 saying that the overwhelming majority of patients with the disease in intensive care in British hospitals have not received the booster.

Johnson also said people should celebrate the coming of the New Year with caution, after he decided not to impose stricter restrictions to limit the spread of the highly transmissible Ômicron variant.

“I’m sorry to say this, but the overwhelming majority of people who are currently in intensive care at our hospitals have not received a booster dose,” the prime minister told reporters during a visit to a vaccination center. “I’ve talked to doctors who say the numbers reach 90% of people in intensive care.”

“The Ômicron variant continues to cause real problems, you’re seeing cases increase in hospitals, but it’s obviously lighter than the Delta variant.”