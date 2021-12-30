Brumadinho: yet another victim of the tragedy at Vale is identified; now there are six missing | Minas Gerais

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais identified, this Wednesday (29), the 264th victim of the tragedy of Vale in Brumadinho, almost three years later the rupture of the Córrego do Feijão dam.
Two hundred and seventy people died that day 25 January 2019. six are still missing (see the list below).
According to police, the identified victim was a 49-year-old woman who worked as an operations analyst at Vale. The g1 Minas found that it is about Lecilda de Oliveira.
“The corporeal segment was located by the Fire Department and taken to the Dr.André Roquete Medical-Legal Institute, in Belo Horizonte, for analysis on September 1st of this year. The identification, the result of the work of the Criminalistics Institute team, was made possible by means of DNA testing,” police said.
Lecilda had worked at Vale for over 30 years — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo
Lecilda de Oliveira is the 264th identified victim of the tragedy at Vale in Brumadinho. — Photo: Personal archive
“The analyzes are complex. It was a bone remnant that allows for greater conservation in order to obtain the DNA”, said the criminal expert of the IML, Higgor Dornelas.
About 30 samples are in the process of identification at the Civil Police laboratory.
See who are the gems that are still missing today:
- CRISTIANE ANTUNES CAMPOS
- LUIS FELIPE ALVES
- MARIA DE LURDES DA COSTA BUENO
- NATHALIA DE OLIVEIRA PORTO ARAUJO
- OLIMPIO GOMES PINTO
- TIAGO TADEU MENDES DA SILVA
Six people are still missing, almost three years since the tragedy of Vale in Brumadinho. — Photo: g1 file
Last victim identified in November
The last victim had been identified on November 10th.
The g1 found that it was the mechanic Uberlandio Antônio da Silva, outsourced employee of Vale, born in Linhares, Espírito Santo. At the time, he was 55 years old.
Uberlandio Antonio da Silva — Photo: Reproduction
Police said the family was notified just hours before the new identification was released to the press. The report spoke to his daughter.
