CAIXA releases PIS consultation via CPF; see how to do

Workers from private companies with a formal contract are entitled to receive PIS. The Social Integration Program, in addition to granting allowances to citizens, also collaborates with the development of companies in the sector. It is managed by Federal Savings Bank.

When a citizen is first hired by a private company, he receives his PIS number. The digits will follow the holder throughout his/her employment trajectory, even if he later becomes a public servant.

The PIS benefit is passed on to legal workers annually. He is considered a kind of 14th salary. However, not everyone registered in the program is entitled to the allowance.

Who can receive PIS?

To access the allowance, the worker must meet the following conditions:

Be enrolled in PIS for at least 5 years;

Have worked for at least 30 days in the previous year;

Have received, on average, up to two minimum wages per month;

Be properly informed in the Annual Social Information List (Rais), which is the responsibility of the employer.

How do I know my PIS number?

The PIS number can be found in the following ways:

Caixa Econômica Federal Agency (CEF);

National Register of Social Information (CNIS);

Citizen Card;

Work and Social Security Card (CTPS);

Extract from the Severance Indemnity Fund for Employees (FGTS);

How to query the PIS using the CPF?

The procedure is simple and practical. See the step by step below:

Access the My INSS app; Then login via gov.br; If you don’t have a record yet, register with your data; When entering the platform, go to the top corner of the screen to see the PIS details; Once this is done, it is possible to check all the information about the program and ask questions, if you still have one.