Camera catches moment when lightning strikes security umbrella; see video

Indonesia – Lightning hit a security guard working outside a company in Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital. The phenomenon was captured by a local surveillance camera. According to the Detikcom news website, the victim, identified as Andul Rosyid, 35, survived the impact of the electrical shock.

After losing consciousness, Rosyid was supported by co-workers and immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

Contacted by the publication, the local police informed that the security guard was discharged after four days of hospitalization and was sent home with stable health condition.

The incident took place on December 20, however it was only recently confirmed by the Indonesian press with the authorities.

So far, investigations show that the worker went out in the rain to photograph the serial number of a probable truck parked in the yard. At the time, he was carrying a walkie-talkie.