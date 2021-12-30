Camilla de Lucas detonates Globo after error on BBB22 program

The digital influencer and ex-sister from BBB21 Camilla de Lucas, used social media to express her disappointment with Rede Globo. After a statement saying that the influencer would replace Vivian Amorim in the presentations of the program “BBB – A Eliminação”, the station said it was wrong information and, in a new statement, confirmed Ana Clara in the vacancy.

The change did not leave the influencer very happy, he went to social networks to vent about what had happened. “I remember the worst time in my life was in high school when I was struggling to be accepted by the people in the class,” she wrote in her Twitter account.

De Lucas would take the place of Amorim, who is pregnant and will not be able to present the program in 2022. Along with Bruno de Luca, Camilla would be responsible for interviewing those who were eliminated from the next edition of Big Brother Brasil, which has its opening date scheduled for the 17th of January.

Alleging a communication error, the station issued a note through the press office informing that Ana Clara – who already runs two other programs on the TV channel – is the one who would occupy the vacant seat for Vivian. Camilla expressed her annoyance on the internet.

I remember the worst time in my life was in high school when I struggled to be accepted by the people in the class. When I started working with the internet in 2017, I didn’t understand how I got into this if, since 2011, the acceptance of others was my biggest weakness. — Camilla de Lucas (@camilladelucas) December 29, 2021

needs to be you always! 💖 — Camilla de Lucas (@camilladelucas) December 29, 2021

