Camilla de Lucas is studying after Globo denies she will have a program

Camilla de Lucas spoke again after Globo corrected the information about the ex-BBB being the presenter of “BBB – A Eliminação”.

On Tuesday, the station even announced the name of Camilla, alongside Bruno de Luca, to command the program. However, yesterday afternoon, the company sent a new statement stating that who will lead the attraction will also be former BBC Ana Clara.

Camilla de Lucas said she is “well, happy and studying”.

“Hi guys! I’m seeing all the movement on the internet and a lot of wrong information. Stay calm, I’m fine, I’m happy and I’m studying. I came from YouTube, I came from recording video with my cell phone, I had never set foot in the studio and for the surprises of life I received this one I was present here last year and I am already grateful,” she declared, recalling that she is co-host of “The Masked Singer Brasil”.

“There’s a lot of wrong information, I just ask that you don’t comment on the names of other people who work incredibly well because that’s bad for the person who reads it. I got so many beautiful messages… It’s good to see you guys care about the next one,” he concluded.

Earlier this month, she said she should make her debut as an actress on the network. “I can’t say much. But yes [é na Globo]. I like to communicate with people. I’m studying, getting ready to do something cool,” said the artist to splash.