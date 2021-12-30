Camilla de Lucas is “uninvited” to present the program and detonates Globo

In an unpleasant situation, the digital influencer and formersister from BBB21 Camilla de Lucas, used social media to express her disappointment with Rede Globo. After being invited to replace Vivian Amorim in the presentations of the program “BBB – A Eliminação”, the station backtracked this Wednesday and canceled the invitation.

The change of opinion did not let the influencer very happy, he went to social networks to vent about what had happened. “I remember the worst time in my life was in high school when I was struggling to be accepted by the people in the class,” she wrote in her Twitter account.

De Lucas had been chosen to take the place of Amorim, who is pregnant and will not be able to present the program in 2022. Along with Bruno de Luca, Camilla would be responsible for interviewing those eliminated in the next edition of Big Brother Brasil, which has Scheduled premiere date for January 17th.

Without many details, the station issued a note through the press office informing that Ana Clara – who already runs two other programs on the TV channel – is the one who would occupy the vacant seat for Vivian. Camilla expressed her annoyance on the internet.

I remember the worst time in my life was in high school when I struggled to be accepted by the people in the class. When I started working with the internet in 2017, I didn’t understand how I got into this if, since 2011, the acceptance of others was my biggest weakness. — Camilla de Lucas (@camilladelucas) December 29, 2021

needs to be you always! 💖 — Camilla de Lucas (@camilladelucas) December 29, 2021

