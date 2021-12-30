Camilla de Lucas releases the verb after Multishow switches to a program

the influencer Camilla de Lucas used her Twitter profile this Wednesday afternoon (29), to vent to followers about her acceptance process after living years of being rejected in various spaces.

The publication of the famous comes a few hours after the Multishow confirm that Ana Clara will be in charge of the BBB – The Elimination program. Camilla was one of the top listed and was confirmed as the name of the attraction by several news portals.

“I remember the worst time in my life was in high school when I struggled to be accepted by the people in the class. When I started working with the internet in 2017, I didn’t understand how I got into this if, since 2011, acceptance from others was my biggest weakness”, he said.

Soon after, the runner-up of Big Brother Brasil 21 continued to vent and advised fans to continue being authentic in their lives, even with rejection in the workplace.

“Actually, I was only happy when I understood that the greatest acceptance of our life does not come from this earth. Because the only person who truly loves us comes from above. Our happiness always comes from this! If you also deal with this in your family, in your work know that you just need to be you always!”, he concluded.

On social media, the chair dance involving Camilla and Ana Clara has been the target of criticism against Multishow. Many justify that the decision was influenced by the constants Comments suffered by Camilla on the web.

“What a dirty thing with Camilla de Lucas, I’m sure the rain of hate she took when she announced it got in the way, as Globo changes from one day to another like that”, said a Twitter user. “Globo is pathetic. May Camilla grow a lot and stay far away from this station”, said another one.

It is worth mentioning that last week Camilla de Lucas told her fans about how it was being hard to overcome the hate you receive on social media. The famous said that she was afraid of what the attacks could generate in her life.

Through Instagram, she stated that constantly their lines end up reverberating and being taken out of context, making people sent many offensive messages to her.

“I was afraid to say things here and everything I said would come out on the pages [de fofoca], because I was scared of the comments on these pages. If something I said and made the news, people would attack me,” Camilla said. “Anything I say, people already mention ‘militant’. Not just me. Any opinion of any black person, people already judge as militant. So I was losing the shine of sharing things with you because I got scared of people,” he continued.

