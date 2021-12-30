Camilla de Lucas talks about acceptance after a change in Globo’s grid

Camilla de Lucas made an outburst about acceptance on social media after TV Globo released an erratum stating that she should not present Multishow’s “BBB – A Eliminação” program next year.

“I remember that the worst phase of my life was in high school, when I was struggling to be accepted by the people in the class. When I started working with the internet in 2017, I didn’t understand how I got into this, if since 2011 acceptance from others was my biggest weakness” , wrote Camilla de Lucas, who came in second at BBB 21.

“Actually, I was only happy when I understood that the greatest acceptance of our life does not come from here on earth. Because the only person who truly loves us comes from above. Our happiness always comes from this! If you also deal with this in your family, on your job know that you just have to be you always!”

In fact, I was only happy when I understood that the greatest acceptance of our lives does not come from here on earth. Because the only person who truly loves us comes from above. Our happiness always comes from this! If you also deal with this in your family, in your work, know that you only + — Camilla de Lucas (@camilladelucas) December 29, 2021

“BBB – The Elimination” will be aired from January 19th, live on Multishow. Yesterday, the station had cast the name of Camilla de Lucas alongside Bruno de Luca to command the program. However, this afternoon, the company sent an erratum stating that who will be in charge of the attraction will be also ex-BBB Ana Clara. splash questioned TV Globo about the change and was informed that the change of names was a mistake.

Although not ahead of the attraction, the network seems to have plans for Camilla de Lucas for next year. Earlier this month, she said she must make her acting debut. “I can’t say much. But yes [é na Globo]. I like to communicate with people. I’m studying, getting ready to do something cool,” Camilla told Splash.

Camilla de Lucas already had her first experience on TV Globo with “The Masked Singer” sharing the presentation of the program with Ivete Sangalo.