Cantor Maurílio was victim of fake news by Eduardo Bolsonaro; understand | Politics

This Wednesday (29), the country singer Maurílio, who was partnered with Luiza, died at the age of 28, due to a pulmonary thromboembolism that led to three cardiac arrests. The countryman was a victim of fake news by federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), who made a post on social networks wrongly associating the singer’s condition with the Covid-19 vaccine.

Maurílio had been hospitalized since December 15, when he discovered the disease. According to the latest medical report, the singer had already worsened his clinical condition in the last 12 hours.

, even with the absence of evidence, the son of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) made a false association between Covid’s vaccine and the state of health of Maurilio, who had already received two doses of the immunizing agent.

In the post, the congressman posted a photo of the singer taking the second dose of the vaccine, on December 17, alongside the news that the artist had suffered a cardiac arrest.

However, the singer already had a genetic predisposition to the condition, as reported by UOL

, and there is no scientific proof that the vaccine may have caused the complications.

Vaccination advances in Brazil

This Tuesday (28), Brazil reached the mark of 320 million vaccines applied against Covid-19. The Ministry of Health informed that the broad immunization has generated a reduction in the number of people infected by the disease, in addition to a decrease in deaths and occupation of ICU beds, as shown by the data.

“With the advance of vaccination, it was possible to reduce by more than 90% the number of deaths and the number of cases of Covid-19, when compared to the peak of the pandemic, in April 2021. Today, in Brazil, we have the lowest number of deaths by Covid-19 since April 2020”, said yesterday the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.