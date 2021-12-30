Capelo, on SAF do Botafogo with John Textor: ‘Smarter way to accelerate recovery’

THE Botafogo is about to become SAF (Football Corporation) with the sale of 90% of football’s assets to the Eagle Holding, of the american businessman John Text. But what does this mean in practice? At the “Central do Mercado”, of the “GE”, the journalist Rodrigo Capelo analyzed and explained the issue a little.

– To recap, I’ve already said a few times, those who didn’t understand will understand now. The civil association Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas is now responsible for managing everything. What they are doing is opening a company and passing the association’s football on to this company, which is 90% sold to an owner, which is advancing. John Textor does not own this company yet, he has several steps to be completed in the next 120 days. The deadline is 60 days, extendable for another period, that’s what it says in the fine print of what was signed – Capelo said, before talking about the next steps.

– We have the general lines, 90% sold and 10% continue with the association. R$ 400 million is the investment promise. Solidarity in relation to the debt of R$ 1 billion is something that is also promised. You will need to send money from the company to the association to deal with civil, labor and tax debts. What is the investment schedule? How much money will come in per season? What will the board of directors be? This is being decided. The association remains a minority partner and will nominate someone to participate. Who will it be? How will it work? Everything is being negotiated, it’s not that we don’t know the wives, they still don’t have answers – he commented.

In the journalist’s view, Botafogo made the right choice to become SAF.

– The idea is that Botafogo can recover faster. As an association could, it increases its collection, spends less, and pays off the debt little by little. That’s how part of the clubs, such as Flamengo, Palmeiras and Bahia, managed to recover. The idea is to speed up the recovery and I think it’s a smarter path, because it would take a long time to recover if it depended on the Board of Directors, mainly due to the level of people who have managed the club in recent years – he concluded.