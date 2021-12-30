card revolving interest reaches 346.1%, the highest rate since 2017

According to a press release issued on December 28, 2021 by the Central Bank (Bacen), the credit card revolving interest rate rose from 343.5% in October to 346.1% in November, being the highest index since August 2017.

It is worth remembering that the figures shown represent an average, as they can vary greatly depending on the bank and the customer’s financial profile.

Despite the increase in interest on the revolving card, the installment rate on the credit card bill decreased to 167.5% in November, compared to 172.6% in October.

All other rates published by Bacen increased from October to November, such as:

Interest Rate/am October November Overdraft 128.2% 129.6% Personal Payroll Credit 19.7% 20.3% Non-Consigned Personal Credit 83.6% 84.4% vehicle financing 24.8% 27.5% property financing 8.2% 8.7%

After all, what is revolving credit?

The revolving credit card is a kind of loan to users who pay their credit card bill on time, but with a value less than the total amount.

The difference between the total invoice amount and the amount paid by the customer is transformed into a loan, so interest is charged, which must be paid on the next invoice. As this is a very high interest, our recommendation is that you always try to pay the full amount of the invoice.

Image: Kues / Shutterstock.com