Cash releases loans of up to R$1,000 per app; See how to order

Who needs credit to start the year 2022 with money in the pocket can opt for a loan of up to R$1,000 offered by the cashier app. Since its launch, the service, under the command of Caixa Econômica Federal, has offered contracts starting at R$300 (minimum value).

The interest rates charged are fixed at 3.99% per month and the customer has up to 24 months to pay the agreement. Recently, the bank released access to the cash loan to all interested parties, regardless of the month of birth.

Until then, there was a calendar for accessing the service, which allowed people to be hired according to their date of birth. Now, customers who open a Cash account. The digital savings can be opened instantly, via the app and at no cost.

Credit lines offered by Caixa Tem

Currently, Caixa Tem customers can apply for two lines of credit:

Personal loan: with free allocation, it can be used to pay debts or to pay off personal expenses.

with free allocation, it can be used to pay debts or to pay off personal expenses. Business loan: the resources must be invested in the business itself, such as in the payment of suppliers, basic bills (water, electricity, internet and enterprise rent), purchases of raw materials and merchandise for resale, among other functions.

How to apply for a Caixa Tem loan

See below the step-by-step instructions for getting the loan from the institution:

Anyone who does not have the Caixa Tem app installed on their cell phone should download it from the cell phone application store (Google Play and Apple Store).

From there, just open an account on the platform. Those who already have the tool, on the other hand, need to update the app, also in one of the respective mobile app stores.

After that, to contract the service, after guaranteeing access to other Caixa Tem functionalities, simply access the “Crédito Caixa Tem” option.

Afterwards, go to “Hire” and start the simulation in the “Continue to simulation” tab.

On the next screen, enter the amount you need to request and define the best day for the installment to be due.

Please check that all information provided is correct. If not, go back and correct as necessary. Once everything is completed, go to “Yes, hire”.

The deadline for analyzing the order is up to 10 days. Once the money is released, it is automatically transferred to the account. Remembering that it is not necessary to go to a Caixa branch to start moving.