Castellanos’ Plan B, forward monitored by Barros, shows interest in defending Palmeiras in 2022; businessman waits for proposal

Despite having hired Rafael Navarro for the position, Palmeiras continues in the market behind a center forward for Abel Ferreira. Several names have been speculated: Taty Castellanos, Yuri Alberto, Augustin Alvarez and Lucas Alário.

However, behind the scenes a name has been gaining traction in recent days. It is forward João Pedro, from Cagliari, Italy. The information was first published by journalist Jorge Nicola and confirmed by ESPN Brasil. The striker, who is one of the highlights of the Italian championship, was encouraged by the possibility of returning to defend a team from his country and play in the greatest champion of Brazil.

However, in conversations with journalist Anderson Marques. the player’s manager stated that so far he has not received any proposal from Alviverde: “I spoke now with João Pedro do Cagliari’s attorney and his answer was: I don’t have any offer from Palmeiras so far!”, published the journalist, on his Twitter.

According to ESPN, the player’s manager expects an official proposal to arrive from Palmeiras in early 2022. That’s because Verdão, which still has Taty Castellanos as plan A, he should insist a little more on the Argentine before seeking a plan B. It is worth remembering that as he is the absolute titleholder at Cagliari, negotiation is not simple and could make Leila Pereira open up the coffers to take the player out of the Old Continent.

In addition to a 9 shirt, Palmeiras is looking for a left-handed defender to close the squad for the 2022 season.