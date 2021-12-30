Categories of civil servants announce strike from 18 January

posted on 12/30/2021 06:00



The crisis was triggered by the government’s decision to increase the salary of police officers only – (credit: Marcos de Oliveira/ Agencia Senado)

The elite of the civil service plans to fold its arms as early as January, and the public machine is at risk of being shut down in February. The move is a response to the attitude of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) of setting aside R$ 1.7 billion from the 2022 Budget for salary readjustments only for Federal Police, Federal Highway Police and National Penitentiary Department (Depen) employees — which are the Executive’s support base.

With salaries frozen for two years, several typical careers of the State – such as employees of the Central Bank, the Federal Revenue, the Comptroller General of the Union and the National Treasury – met yesterday to define a calendar of mobilizations from of next month.

The Permanent National Forum of Typical State Careers (Fonacate) set the first strike for January 18 with the objective of putting pressure on the government in search of a salary readjustment.

In the same month, according to the published calendar, the servers plan to hand over positions in commissions in public bodies and promote demonstrations of various categories. On January 25th and 26th, the national mobilizations returned. If the negotiations do not move forward, representatives will meet, in the first week of February, to hold new assemblies and deliberate on the need for an eventual general strike.

According to the president of Fonacate, Rudinei Marques, the entity discussed the remuneration policy of the federal government and the accumulated losses, “which, since 2017, for most federal civil servants, already amount to 27.2%, measured by the IPCA (Index National Consumer Price Index)”.

Marques argued that the Bolsonaro government is the first, in 20 years, not to grant a readjustment to the servers. Calculations released by Fonacate show that, in this administration alone, the wage loss due to inflation could reach 26.3%. “The government, without an adequate remuneration policy, leaves us few alternatives, other than a general mobilization”, he emphasized.

For four days, IRS auditors have been out of action across the country. They demand the regulation of the efficiency bonus and criticize the lack of budget space for salary adjustments. According to the National Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue of Brazil (Sindifisco), around 738 members of the category had turned in their leadership positions by Monday.

The Revenue strike mainly affects customs, ports and airports, causing slowdowns in imports and exports. In the port of Santos alone, the country’s main port, daily collection losses can reach R$125 million.

Internal negotiations regarding the stoppages are already taking place in each union as well. Yesterday, the National Union of Auditors and Federal Technicians of Finance and Control (Unacon Sindical) held the first meeting regarding the strike scheduled for January 18th. It is expected that, before the date, another meeting will be held to debate specific demands of the operation of the Treasury and the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU).

The last salary increase of these servers was in January 2019. “If there is no readjustment in this next year, only in this government, we will lose 26% to inflation until December of next year”, stated the president of Unacon Sindical, Bráulio Fence. He defined as “discrimination” the readjustment granted to public security professionals. “The income of all workers needs to be preserved, and not just one or another category,” he maintained.

Fábio Faiad, president of the National Union of Central Bank Employees (Sinal), criticized the government’s effort to benefit those who are its allies. “Instead of carrying out a general readjustment, they made a readjustment only for the police. It seems that granting it to some and not to others is a situation of benefiting those who are allies of Bolsonaro”, he reproved. “The salaries of experts and Federal Police delegates will be much higher than those of career servants at the Central Bank. We are going to run the risk of an exodus, a stampede, it will upset the BC, because our salaries will be much lower.”

If the strike is confirmed, the shutdown of servers can have a ripple effect. In the case of the Federal Revenue Service, collection — crucial for the government to have cash on hand and honor its commitments — is compromised. That’s what explained Roberto Piscitelli, economist and professor of public finance at the University of Brasília (UnB). For him, the current situation is the result of a lack of coherence and remuneration planning on the part of the government.

“The differences become greater, and the feeling of injustice is growing, because, while some categories have little difficulty in getting their readjustments, others are absolutely marginalized,” he said. “Having a server, for five years, without adjustment is an intolerable thing. People put up with it when inflation is low, when there is a loss, but it is not so pronounced. But when it goes beyond double digits, it becomes unbearable,” he added.

The tendency, according to Piscitelli, is that, in the last year of government, the Executive is weakened and involved in several crises in public administration. With that, the pressures of class organs should increase.