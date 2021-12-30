Celeste’s Reformulation takes another step and Ronaldo nominates preferred to occupy the football board

Toca da Raposa is going through intense days, with ongoing reformulations and new perspectives on what the future of Celeste will be like. Ronaldo’s administration takes its first steps and they are not shy and reverberate in the football world. After layoffs, the club is now studying names to compose the football department and for the director’s position, a professional leaves in front.

It is Pedro Martins, whose curriculum pleased the Phenomenon and thus, Martins is the favorite for the position. He currently holds the vice-presidency of competitions at the Paulista Football Federation. Pedro Martins’ experience is diversified, as he has worked at Athletico-PR, Ferroviária-SP and Queens Park Rangers, in England. The information is from Globoesporte.com.

Graduated in administration and with an MBA from the University of Liverpool, in England, Pedro’s characteristics contemplate exactly what Ronaldo is looking for: youth, competence in managing modest budgets and the ability to interconnect all the niches that make up a football department.

One of Martins’ works that drew attention was the integration he promoted between performance analysis, player recruitment and athlete training at Athletico Paranaense. As Ronaldo intends to leverage the Celeste base, as well as move in the market knowing the necessary steps to avoid bad investments, Pedro shows himself as the ideal professional to carry out Cruzeiro’s plans in football direction.