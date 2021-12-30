‘Charge dearly’ · TV News

Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) will find more than money in his pockets when he washes Tonico’s (Alexandre Nero) clothes in In Times of the Emperor. An ink-stained vest will be the only evidence capable of linking the deputy to the murder of Nino (Rafaele Casusccio). “I’m going to charge dearly”, the seamstress will warn, not paying attention to the bomb she will have in her hands on the Globo telenovela.

The corrupt politician will lose his mind when he discovers that the journalist has written a book about his frauds in the Paraguayan War (1864-1870). He’ll go after Celestina’s husband (Bel Kutner) and, before knocking him out of his head, will fall on top of the guys ready to print one of the covers of the newspaper O Berro.

After paying Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) to alter the crime scene, Tonico doesn’t realize he has the date and place of the murder stamped in ink on his back.

One of the slaves will collect the clothes and, worried that she has not been able to erase the stain, will look for one of Little Africa’s washerwomen. “Zayla, you here?”, Rosa (undisclosed actress) will say, mouth agape, when she sees Cândida’s daughter (Dani Ornellas) with her hands bruised from working so hard.

“Yes, I’m here washing clothes. What do you want?”, questioned the character of Heslaine Vieira. “Mr Tonico’s vest has a stain on it. It’s ink, I don’t know. I’ve tried everything, but it won’t come out. Do you know anything to take it off?”, the maid will question.

“What I want is more for him to lose everything he has. You can start with that vest”, will say the young woman, when rejecting the service. “And I’m going to pay the duck. Help me, please,” Rose will beg.

“Go on, put this crap over there, I’ll try to find a way. If I can, I’ll send for you. But I’ll charge you, I’ll let you know”, Zayla will conclude in the scenes that will be shown on the next Monday (3).

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

