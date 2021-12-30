Check out the results of Quina 5742 and Lotomania 2255 this Wednesday (12/29)

The biggest prize planned for the night was Quina, R$ 4.4 million – (credit: Youtube/Reprodução)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Wednesday night (28/12), four lotteries: Quina’s 5742 contests; the 2255 of Lotomania; 2409 from Lotofácil and 188 from Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 4.4 million, had the following numbers drawn: 11-41-73-19-08.

The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

lottomania

With an estimated prize of R$ 526.2 thousand, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 71-63-84-11-98-18-10-07-94-67-93-60-31-38-14-83- 90-05-13-19.

The number of Lotomania winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 tens, presented the following result: 02-22-05-09-07-25-08-20-10-19-12-06 -16-01-21.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 3.5 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:
Column 1: 1
Column 2: 0
Column 3: two
Column 4: 7
Column 5: 6
Column 6: 1
Column 7: 5

The number of Super Seven winners and the proration can be checked here.

Watch the broadcast:

