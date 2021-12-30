Chevrolet Joy and Joy Plus to retire in January 2022, says GM | cars

Disclosure Chevrolet Onix Joy and Joy Plus have been on the market for years and years under the names Onix and Prisma

Chevrolet’s most affordable car is scheduled to be discontinued. After years of coexisting with Novo Onix, Joy (former Onix) and Joy Plus (former Prisma) will have their sales permanently closed in Brazil. Thus, it will continue to be produced, but only for export to the markets of Latin American countries. The announcement was made to the dealership network last night (29).

“GM informs that it will no longer offer the models Joy

and Joy Plus

on the Brazilian market from January. Since the launch of New Onix

and Onix Plus

, the company has been registering an intense migration of consumers to more technological and equipped versions of these models. As a result, the production of the Joy line at the São Caetano do Sul plant is now destined exclusively for export.”

At the São Caetano factory, they will continue at full speed with the production of the Tracker

and of the spin

, which are of greatest interest to GM. Curious is that the manufacturer also said that the Joy will have stability control and traction as standard in Argentina, where the equipment will be mandatory from January 1, 2022.

In Brazil, GM had direct sales as its focus for the Joy line. The Joy costs R$ 65,860, while the current generation of Onix costs R$ 71,390. In other words, what makes buying the oldest one pay off is when you are a company, because the Onix is ​​a much newer car and serves the consumer much better.