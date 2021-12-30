Chevrolet Onix Joy and Joy Plus will be discontinued in Brazil in January

After a few years using the strategy of keeping two different variants of the Chevrolet Onix and the Onix Plus, such as Joy and Joy Plus, General Motors will place all its chips only on the new model, at least for Brazil. The manufacturer exclusively confirmed the Motor1.com that the duo, based on the previous generation of Onix and the old Prisma, will no longer be sold here from January onwards, and will only be made for export.

“GM informs that it will no longer offer the Joy and Joy Plus models in the Brazilian market as of January. Since the launch of Novo Onix and Onix Plus, the company has been registering an intense migration of consumers to more technological and equipped versions of these models. As a result, the production of the Joy line at the São Caetano do Sul plant is now destined exclusively for export.”

The official announcement for the dealer network will take place this Wednesday night (29), when GM will inform that both the Chevrolet Onix Joy and the Joy Plus sedan will no longer be in the manufacturer’s catalog. The pair was produced at a slower pace, while the brand prioritizes both the SUV Tracker and the minivan Spin, both also made in São Caetano do Sul (SP). Thus, the stores will only have the remaining stock to sell next year.

6 Photos

This decision takes place on the same day that the manufacturer announces that the Joy line will have stability control and traction as standard in Argentina, where the equipment will be mandatory from January 1, 2022. Both the hatch and the sedan will still be made here in Brazil, but only for export to the rest of Latin America, where the car is still competitively priced.

In the case of Brazil, there was no way to justify its survival. GM has focused its sales on retail and the Joy line existed to attract customers to direct sales, where the discount would make it have a better final value. For the normal consumer, it’s an account that doesn’t make sense: The Joy costs BRL 65,860, while the current generation of Onix costs BRL 71,390. And the new Onix has good arguments, for using a more modern and economical 1.0 engine, in addition to bringing equipment such as six airbags, stability and traction control, on-board computer, radio with USB and bluetooth, among others.

With a difference of only R$ 5,530, the Onix 1.0 entry is much more interesting just because it comes more equipped. And here comes the problem for the Onix Joy: adding stability and traction controls would make the vehicle even more expensive, reducing this difference in values. The manufacturer had already seen that customers prefer to pay more to have the new generations of hatchbacks and sedans.

Even with the end of Joy, the Chevrolet Onix should continue to have a high demand in stores, now that it has returned to production, after months of stoppage at the plant in Gravataí (RS) due to the lack of semiconductors. The hatch starts at R$ 71,390, while the Onix Plus sedan starts at R$ 77,780.