China bans tattoos on national team players | international football

The Chinese Ministry of Sports has banned soccer players on the national team from having tattoos and “invited” those who already have these illustrations on their bodies to remove them. According to the statement, the country’s government is currently struggling to contain “fashions” considered “vulgar”.
Since 2018, the Chinese government has instructed athletes who have body tattoos to cover the arts. Players like Guangzhou FC and national team defender Zhang Linpeng never failed to hide them.
Guangzhou FC and China defender Zhang Linpeng with his tattoos: The country’s government “invited” those who already have body tattoos to have them removed — Photo: Simon Holmes/Getty Images
From now on, there will be a “formal ban on making new tattoos”, said the Ministry of Sports last Tuesday (28).
– Those who already have tattoos are advised to delete them. In the case of particular circumstances, tattoos must be covered during training and competitions – says the statement.
In the case of the lower categories of the national team, from the under-20 onwards, the coaches will be “terminately prohibited” from summoning tattooed players.
Tattoos are still frowned upon in China’s mostly conservative society, but they are starting to become popular among young people in big cities.
The Chinese Football Federation has ordered its international players to cover up tattoos in recent years. The organization also sent young soccer players to military camps, according to the AFP agency.