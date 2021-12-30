Chinese city publicly humiliates alleged violators of restrictions against Covid | World

Four people who allegedly violated Covid restrictions rules were forced to parade through the streets of Jingxi city, in southern China, said the France Presse news agency, with information from the state newspaper Guangxi News.

The four were accused of transporting illegal immigrants at a time when virtually all China’s borders are closed due to the pandemic.

Images released by Guangxi News show each suspect escorted by two police officers, wearing shields, mask and protective clothing. The accused are also surrounded by other armed agents.

2 of 2 Chinese city publicly humiliates alleged violators of restrictions against Covid — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Chinese city publicly humiliates alleged violators of restrictions against Covid — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

THE Chinese government banned any kind of public humiliation of alleged criminals in 2010, after decades of campaigns by human rights activists, but some local governments have resumed the practices in the fight against Covid.

In August, the Jingxi government, for example, announced the “parade of humiliation” through the streets as part of a series of disciplinary measures to punish those who do not respect measures to prevent the spread of Covid.

Read too: Ômicron: survey indicates 31.7% of infections by the variant in Brazil

Ômicron: survey indicates 31.7% of infections by the variant in Brazil Check out the good and bad news for the new Covid variant

The punishment drew criticism on social media for its aggressive approach, as well as from the official Chinese press.

The newspaper Beijing News, linked to the Communist Party, said, for example, that “the measure gravely violates the spirit of the rule of law and cannot be allowed to happen again“.

Other suspects in illegal smuggling and human trafficking have suffered public humiliation in recent months, according to information on the Jingxi government website.