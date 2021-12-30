Chinese professor becomes one of the richest people in the world with company banned in the US

HONG KONG — A few weeks after the United States placed a unit of SenseTime Group on a list of Chinese companies banned from receiving US investments for alleged human rights violations, the group’s founder, Professor Tang Xiao’ou, is about to leave. become one of the richest people in the world.

China’s largest artificial intelligence company has closed the price of its initial public offering (IPO) and will debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange this Thursday with a market value equivalent to more than $16 billion .

Tang, which owns 21% of the company, will thus have an estimated fortune of US$ 3.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg billionaires index.

Aged 53, with a Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), a prestigious American university, Tang is a professor of information engineering at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Sought by Bloomberg, a SenseTime representative declined to comment on the value of Tang’s equity.

SenseTime had to postpone its share launch after it entered a list of restrictions on US investments. Washington claims that the company’s facial recognition software is used in the oppression of Uighur Muslims in western China’s Xinjiang Autonomous Region, which is the target of harassment by the Chinese government.

SenseTime claims the allegations are unfounded.





SenseTime’s IPO is the first outside mainland China by a major Chinese technology company since Didi Global, which in Brazil owns the app 99, launched shares on the New York Stock Exchange in July. Under pressure from the Chinese government, Didi has already announced that it will leave the American market – and, according to analysts, it may go public in Hong Kong, the same destination as SenseTime.

Tang has long studied the development of the artificial intelligence needed for facial recognition. He studied at China University of Science and Technology, completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Rochester, New York, and earned his PhD at MIT in 1996, where he studied underwater robotics and computer vision.

He worked for Microsoft for a few years before founding SenseTime in Shanghai in 2014, along with Xu Li, then a research scientist at Chinese computer maker Lenovo.

The company is now Asia’s largest artificial interconnection software company, with an 11% market share. The technology is deployed in several services, including to help Chinese police with investigations.

SenseTime’s revenue increased 14% last year to 3.4 billion yuan ($534 million), although it still posted an operating loss of 1.8 billion yuan.

“Early-stage technology companies still need to invest more in research and development to keep their technology competitive,” says Kenny Ng, strategist at investment firm Everbright Sun Hung Kai.