Cinemas in São Paulo have only two premieres and are in a year-end mood – 12/29/2021 – Cinema

After several weeks in which Hollywood hits were devouring movie theaters, the national movie “Turma da Mônica – Lessons” finally arrives in theaters after being postponed because of the pandemic. A postponement that had consequences for the cast, as the actors who embody the most famous characters in the national comic ended up growing up in the meantime and becoming teenagers.

After the wild adventure of “Laços”, which was the most watched national film of 2019, director Daniel Rezende adapts another comic for the screen, but this time about the drama of growing up. The film is infected by the richness of the comic book universe, full of characters and possibilities, bringing up a Marvel-style multiverse — why not, a Mauricio de Sousa cinematographic universe?

And already showing the year-end mood, the other premiere in São Paulo theaters is “Lara”, a German film that tells the story of a woman who, on her 60th birthday, wants to see her son pianist in a decisive presentation. However, she was not invited to the event, showing conflicts and obsessions from the past that will make this day even more impressive.

Aside from that, there are still a few previews of titles like Woody Allen’s “Festival of Love”, “Sing 2” and Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Wheel of Destiny” — and which should hit the circuit on the next 6th. .

The year may be over, but the pandemic is not. And so, if you want to enjoy the big screen and still give 2022 a chance to bring a different situation, use the mask during the exhibition, always have alcohol gel around and respect sanitary measures.

Lara

Germany, 2019. Dir.: Jan-Ole Gerster. With: Tom Schilling, Corinna Harfouch and André Jung. 14 years

Lara’s effort to educate her son on the piano was such that it became an obsession and unleashed enemies that she, now 60 years old, would not have liked to have created. But his birthday is also the day of the boy’s decisive concert—but the bitterness is so excruciating that his mother wasn’t invited to the event, which won’t stop her from pursuing the loss.

Monica’s Gang – Lessons

Brazil, 2021. Dir.: Daniel Rezende. With: Giulia Benite, Kevin Vechiatto and Laura Rauseo. Free

This sequel to the most watched national film of 2019 puts the troupe created by Mauricio de Sousa on a journey of maturation after trying to escape from school. It’s quite different from the pirouettes of the previous film, but with enough lightness to be good entertainment for kids — just like the Vitor and Lu Cafaggi comic book that inspired the production.

