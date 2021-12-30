City beat Brentford to open 8 points ahead

Manchester City beat Brentford 1-0 this Wednesday in a game valid for the 20th round of the Premier League. In a game without so many emotions, Pepe Guardiola’s team opened the scoring in the first attacking move and kept the triumph until the final whistle without being much bothered by the rival.

The result is very important for City, which reached 50 points, opened eight in the lead of the competition. Chelsea, vice-leader, only drew with Brighton at Stamford Bridge, added 42 and saw the rival accumulate fat at the top – Liverpool have a game in hand with 41 points and can take the 2nd place.

The first half was not encouraging. Manchester City did not repeat the good performance presented throughout the competition and saw a very truncated game and without great scoring opportunities. Brentford made an initial pressure and lost two chances. Guardiola’s team, on the other hand, scored in the first time they reached the attack: Foden in the 16th minute after a beautiful pass from De Bruyne. But it was very little.

To give you an idea, the two moves that attracted the most attention in the first 45 minutes were a Jansen call after a collision with the referee and a confusion involving the Brazilian Fernandinho. Football even appeared in rare moments.

The second half kept the same panorama. Brentford didn’t seem to have the quality to pull the tie, while City followed at a slow pace in search of the second goal. Visitors were closer to the object, including. At 20min, De Bruyne crashed from outside the area and hit the crossbar. At the end of the game, Laporte still made the second, but saw the move disallowed for offside.