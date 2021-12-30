City in China exposes anti-Covid rule breakers – News

Riot police forced four people who allegedly violated anti-Covid restrictions to parade through the streets of a southern Chinese city, state media reported, a move that has sparked criticism online.

Four suspects in masks and protective suits carrying posters with their photograph and name paraded in front of a crowd on Tuesday (28) in the city of Jingxi, on the border with Vietnam, reported the state-run newspaper Guangxi News.

The punishment photos show each suspect flanked by two police officers — wearing shields, masks and protective suit — all surrounded by various riot police, some of them armed.

The four were accused of transporting illegal migrants at a time when virtually all China’s borders are closed due to the pandemic, the Guangxi provincial newspaper reported.

China banned any kind of public humiliation of suspected criminals in 2010, after decades of campaigns by human rights activists, but some local governments have resumed practices in fighting Covid.

The parade through the streets is part of a series of disciplinary measures announced in August by the Jingxi government to punish those who do not respect the restrictive measures to prevent the spread of Covid.

Guangxi News said the parade presents “a real warning” and “discourages border crime.”

But the punishment sparked a lot of controversy, with criticism on social media for the aggressive approach, as well as from the official press.

Although Jingxi is under great pressure to prevent the importation of coronavirus cases, “the measure seriously violates the spirit of the rule of law and cannot be allowed to happen again,” the Communist Party-linked Beijing News said.

Other suspects in illegal smuggling and human trafficking have suffered public humiliation in recent months, according to information on the Jingxi government website.

Videos of a similar parade in November showed a crowd watching two prisoners as police read their crimes through a microphone.

And in August dozens of armed police carried a suspect through the streets to a playground.