Claro’s clients report blackouts in the company’s systems; operator is notified – Link

Claro customers report systems blackout

Since last week, Claro customers have been unable to access the operator’s services because of an alleged problem in the company’s systems. On social networks, they claim that they are unable to top up their cell phones, make chip portability, access the Meu Claro app, and pay bills.

“Claro people have been down for two days now. The system is not picking up anything, neither the TV nor the cell phone. I went to hire another plan but the site is giving an error when hiring any plan. Hello, clear up this house, what is the forecast for this to return to normal?”, wrote one of the users on Twitter.

“I’m switching from Tim’s mobile phone to Claro (the second one I already have at home), I’ve had the bad luck that since Saturday Claro’s system has been down and I’m not able to activate the chip or complete the portability…”, reported another client.

@ClaroBrasil The operator has the system down all day, I can’t recharge or access the Claro Mobile app. I called 1052 and the attendant reported system problems, is it just me? — Tiago Iracet (@TiagoIracet) December 27, 2021

I’m exchanging Tim’s mobile phone for Claro (the second one I already have at home), I’m bad luck that since Saturday Claro’s system has been down and I can’t activate the chip or complete portability… — Leandro Corrêa (@Lele_omc) December 28, 2021

Also on the networks, alleged company employees also comment on the problem. Some claimed that there was no system even in the sales sector.

Friend. I work at Claro and the systems have been down since the 25th. ALL systems, including the sales one. Just Google what you see reports talking about. — rssilvabh (@rssilvabh) December 28, 2021

Customers also complained that there are no ways to contact the company, either by email, WhatsApp or by #1052.

@ClaroBrasil The operator has the system down all day, I can’t recharge or access the Claro Mobile app. I called 1052 and the attendant reported system problems, is it just me? — Tiago Iracet (@TiagoIracet) December 27, 2021

After contacting the report, Claro said in a note: “Claro informs that there was a systemic instability, which has already been resolved, and the customer service services that were impacted are already working normally.”

Procon-SP will notify the company

THE state contacted Procon-SP, which in turn claimed to have activated the company. “The company must explain why consumers were unable to contact the operator, what types of services were affected and impaired, how long the problem lasts, what measures were taken to solve the demands, in addition to clarifying which plan of action was adopted for reimbursement of values ​​related to services not rendered”, says the agency in a note.

*is an intern under the supervision of the editor Bruno Romani