Clear all your doubts and learn how to calculate the FGTS revision

The Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) works as a savings account for the formal worker. Every month, the company deducts 8% of the employee’s salary and deposits it in this fund, which serves to protect him in the event of unfair dismissal and in other situations provided for by law.

Every year, the accumulated balance is corrected by 3% per year plus TR (Referential Rate), which is almost zero. This means that the correction is not enough to cover inflation, which is currently around 10%.

To prevent the worker from suffering this loss, an action in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) asks the FGTS review. The objective is to change the TR for an index capable of predicting inflation, such as the INPC or IPCA.

See now the answers to the main questions related to the FGTS review and learn how to calculate the value of yours.

What is the FGTS review action?

The Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) 5090 was filed in 2014 and seeks to change the rate used to correct the FGTS. Until 1999, it followed the inflation variation, but since 2017 it has been left behind and has been zeroed. The thesis maintains that using the TR as a monetary correction index is unconstitutional and violates the constitutional right to equity.

How is TR calculated?

The Referential Rate (TR) was created to be a reference for the interest practiced in the country in the 90’s, a role similar to that which the Selic exerts today. Its calculation is based on the Basic Financial Rate (TBF), which in turn is calculated according to the National Treasury’s fixed public bond rates.

Why is TR set to zero?

On December 8th, the TR went to 0.0833%, no longer being zero, but still remaining quite low. According to William Eid, finance professor at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), the reason for this is the fall in the Selic rate in recent years.

Who is entitled to review the FGTS?

All workers who worked with a formal contract between 1999 and 2013 are entitled to review. The initial term refers to the year in which the TR variation failed to keep up with the inflation indices. Some experts say that the action may cover a longer period, not just the period before the start of the ADI.

Why is the action difficult to be approved by the STF?

“The Supreme Court has evaluated this on other occasions and did not accept this thesis, especially considering the economic loss that Caixa Economica and the State would have to bear given the enormity of people who would have the right and the possible actuarial risk that both the financial system and itself would suffer been around this thesis, the chance for the thesis to succeed is very small” explains the vice-president of the Brazilian Institute of Social Security Law (IBDP), Diego Cherulli.

If approved, the measure should have an impact of R$ 401 billion on the FGTS accounts, according to calculations by the Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy.

Is there a deadline for releasing the resources?

There is no set date for the start of payments, as the action was not even judged by the STF. Experts predict that the process will take a long time and end up coming to nothing.

How to request the FGTS review?

Cherulli explains that the first step is to file a review lawsuit by the FGTS. It is necessary to look for a professional in the area and present all the necessary documentation.

“Be careful and wanting to do it, but the FGTS extracts must be searched for and submitted to an accountant, and this accountant specialized in this type of review must make the calculations to determine the right or not”, says the expert.

How to calculate values?

To simulate the values ​​of a possible FGTS review, just take 8% of the salary received during working time, add 3% interest from the FGTS itself and add it with the cash update based on the reference rate (INPC or IPCA , for example).

It is also possible to use an online calculator to make these calculations automatically, just having the FGTS extracts. All you have to do is access the LOIT website and find out the value of your correction for free.