‘Climb up, for God’s sake,’ shouts pilot during serious take-off incident – Prism

“Up, up, for God’s sake, up!”

That was the desperate cry of one of the two extra crew who were sitting behind the pilots’ seats – in the cockpit of a huge intercontinental jet – when witnessing an incident considered to be extremely serious.

Incorrect airport altitude data entered into one of the plane’s systems caused the jet to take a long time to take off, causing the entire length of the runway – including the security area – to be used. The massive aircraft almost missed a residential area.

And what most impressed aviators heard by the Blog was precisely the origin of the problem: the non-compliance with a procedure as simple as mandatory before take-off, as we will see below.

Scheduled to take off at 2:25 am from Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, the Emirates flight EK-231 to Washington, in the United States, would depart 45 minutes late on December 20th.

The device highlighted to carry out the flight was the modern Boeing 777-300ER, registered A6-EQI, an aircraft with only four years of use.

According to the flight plan, as soon as it left runway 30R, the aircraft would turn northwest to cross the Persian Gulf, still flying over Saudi Arabia, the Mediterranean Sea and Europe, as far as the North Atlantic crossing.

It was 3:10 am when the Boeing 777-300 lined up on the runway and revved both engines to take off towards Dulles Airport in Washington.

As in all long-haul international flights, two pilots operated the aircraft, while another two extra crew accompanied the take-off inside the cockpit.

Through a series of information entered in the system that manages the aircraft, such as weight and runway length, the on-board computer calculates the distance the plane will travel and the speed at which the aircraft will lift the front wheel and start leaving the runway and gain altitude. This movement is called “rotate”.

It was from that moment that the serious incident registered.

Instead of gaining the ideal speed and altitude for a standard takeoff, the huge Boeing 777-300 exceeded the rotational speed without the bank starting. This caused the plane to go beyond the usual runway limits. The take-off, in fact, only took place after passing through the opposite headland, at the end of the security area, that is, at the limit of the limit.

The aircraft passed over a residential area just 23 m (75 ft) high from the houses in a neighborhood located beyond the runway, at a speed of 430 km/h (234 knots).

Triple 7 suffered some damage on takeoff, according to AvHerald. The report does not provide details, but there are reports of a crash of the underside of the tail on asphalt, in an occurrence called tail strike. The part of the fuselage that came into contact with the runway is known as the tail skid.

Shaped like a shark’s fin, but on the underside of the plane, the tail skid minimizes possible impact damage, like the one seen in Dubai.

A blog source who had access to inside information at Emirates reported the moment of tension in the cockpit of Triple 7:

“They went to 170 feet in [na região de] Deira with two engines at full power [com potência total], went to 260 knots [481 km/h] with flap 15”, he said.

Deira is a region of residential and commercial centers in Dubai.

Another source heard by the blog explained:

“This aircraft greatly extrapolated the maximum speed for that flap configuration, which can cause structural damage or even the loss of parts.

It was right after the slow, late rotation that the extra pilot inside the cockpit called in the cockpit:

“Up, up, for God’s sake, up!”

A potential serious accident was avoided, and the aircraft proceeded to Washington, where it landed normally.

The decision of the crew to continue the flight to the American capital, instead of returning to Dubai, could also have been an aggravating factor in the occurrence.

The source of the problem began when the previous crew tampered with the data on the master control panel, apparently unnecessarily, and the crew on the flight to Washington did not check the data as they should.

In a statement issued on Monday (27), Emirates issued a warning about the fact that the previous crew had set the airport’s elevation at 00000 feet on the master control panel without the pilots of the flight between Dubai and Washington noticing, when the situation required an appointment of 4,000 in the flight director.

Flight direct are two bars located on the plane’s artificial horizon – one horizontal and the other vertical. When taking off, the aircraft follows the flight director, an orientation aid superimposed on the indicator that shows the pilot the action necessary to follow a certain trajectory. The horizontal bar is based on the altitudes entered. In this case, there was a restriction of 4,000. When approaching that level, the ratio would be diminished and the plane would level smoothly.

There was no indication of the moment of rotation during takeoff. Aircraft takeoff patterning depends on the field altitude information. As it was reset, the jet did not issue the necessary alerts.

The occurrence suggests that the pre-flight verification procedure was not carried out as it should. Otherwise, the serious incident would not have happened. The pilots were waiting for a certain action from the aircraft that would never be confirmed, since the jet had incorrect data to take off.

The Boeing 777-300ER underwent an inspection in Washington and remained on the ground four days after the return flight to Dubai.

Four crew members who participated in the event were fired by Emirates still in Washington. The blog had access to the names involved, but will not publish them so as not to expose them, since it did not have access to their versions for the event.