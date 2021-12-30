CLOSED! Barcelona hits another signing for 2022 | Barcelona | Frankfurt

Despite Xavi’s long-awaited return to the club, Barcelona continues to struggle. The team occupies only 7th place in the La Liga and was eliminated from the Champions League while still in the group stage, something unprecedented in the recent history of the club.

In view of this, the board and the coach himself feel the need to strengthen their squad, with the Spaniard nominating several names for the board. One of these nominees was forward Ferran Torres, who was made official by the Catalan club yesterday (11/28).

Besides him, the team also closed with veteran Daniel Alves, who will only be able to officially debut in January, due to the closing of the transfer window.

Barça closes hiring Fabio Blanco

Another signing of the Catalan club is that of young Fabio Blanco, coming from Frankfurt, Germany. The 17-year-old Spaniard graduated from Valencia’s youth division and initially joins ‘Barça B’, with the possibility of promotion if he stands out for ‘team two’.

The information comes from journalist Conrado Valle, from AS newspaper, who still reveals a two-and-a-half-year contract between the player and the ‘branch’ Blaugrana.

In his career, Blanco has not yet played in professional football, but he scored two goals in nine matches in the last and

