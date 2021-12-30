Clube do Remo reinforcements package brings five new names | Sport Para | Online Diary

Clube do Remo continues to announce signings aimed at improving the team for the competitions scheduled for next year, which promises to be intense and full of emotions for the fans of Filho do Triunfo and Glória. In the list of new athletes, several sectors were served to compose the team that will fight for joy and victories in 2022.

This Wednesday (29), five reinforcements were officially announced by the club, with emphasis on defense and attack. Goalkeeper Jorge Panzeti, who was in Guarani-SP, right back Rony and forward Vanilson were confirmed by Leão Azul, as the DOL anticipated, but in addition to them, two others are on the Lion’s list.

Strikers Luan and Veraldo were confirmed by the remista team for the 2022 season after the signings of Ricardo Luz and Whelton, which were previously announced.

Clube do Remo announces the hiring of five new reinforcements for the 2022 season: center forward Vanilson, goalkeeper Jorge Pazetti, right-back Rony and forwards Luan and Veraldo. 📝 pic.twitter.com/YQw1ZinMuX — Clube do Remo (from 😷) (@ClubeDoRemo) December 29, 2021

All new hires will present themselves to the remista team on Monday (3), to start training for the pre-season, in Parauapebas.

DATASHEET

NAME: Jorge Manoel Camargo Pazetti

AGE: 20 years old

POSITION: Goalkeeper

HEIGHT: 1.90

WEIGHT: 86 kg

CLUBS: Guarani-SP and Penapolense-SP

DATASHEET

NAME: Heryelson dos Santos Matias

AGE: 21 years old

POSITION: Right Side

HEIGHT: 1.69

WEIGHT: 62 kg

CLUBS: Remo, Castanhal and Sampaio Correa-MA

DATASHEET

NAME: Vanilson de Lima Silva

AGE: 31 years old

POSITION: Center forward

HEIGHT: 1.90

WEIGHT: 82 kg

CLUBS: Manaus-AM, Vila Nova-GO, Itumbiara-GO, Goianésia-GO and Arar – Saudi Arabia

DATASHEET

NAME: Veraldo de Jesus Reis

AGE: 22 years old

POSITION: Attacker

HEIGHT: 1.77

WEIGHT: 69 kg

CLUBS: Floresta-CE, Águia and Paragominas

DATASHEET

NAME: Luan Rodrigues Azambuja

AGE: 25 years old

POSITION: Attacker

HEIGHT: 1.71

WEIGHT: 75 kg

CLUBS: Comercial-MS, União-MS, Luverdense-MT, Gaúcho-RS and São Paulo-RS