Clube do Remo reinforcements package brings five new names | Sport Para | Online Diary

Clube do Remo continues to announce signings aimed at improving the team for the competitions scheduled for next year, which promises to be intense and full of emotions for the fans of Filho do Triunfo and Glória. In the list of new athletes, several sectors were served to compose the team that will fight for joy and victories in 2022.
This Wednesday (29), five reinforcements were officially announced by the club, with emphasis on defense and attack. Goalkeeper Jorge Panzeti, who was in Guarani-SP, right back Rony and forward Vanilson were confirmed by Leão Azul, as the DOL anticipated, but in addition to them, two others are on the Lion’s list.
Strikers Luan and Veraldo were confirmed by the remista team for the 2022 season after the signings of Ricardo Luz and Whelton, which were previously announced.
Clube do Remo announces the hiring of five new reinforcements for the 2022 season: center forward Vanilson, goalkeeper Jorge Pazetti, right-back Rony and forwards Luan and Veraldo. 📝 pic.twitter.com/YQw1ZinMuX
— Clube do Remo (from 😷) (@ClubeDoRemo) December 29, 2021
All new hires will present themselves to the remista team on Monday (3), to start training for the pre-season, in Parauapebas.
DATASHEET
NAME: Jorge Manoel Camargo Pazetti
AGE: 20 years old
POSITION: Goalkeeper
HEIGHT: 1.90
WEIGHT: 86 kg
CLUBS: Guarani-SP and Penapolense-SP
DATASHEET
NAME: Heryelson dos Santos Matias
AGE: 21 years old
POSITION: Right Side
HEIGHT: 1.69
WEIGHT: 62 kg
CLUBS: Remo, Castanhal and Sampaio Correa-MA
DATASHEET
NAME: Vanilson de Lima Silva
AGE: 31 years old
POSITION: Center forward
HEIGHT: 1.90
WEIGHT: 82 kg
CLUBS: Manaus-AM, Vila Nova-GO, Itumbiara-GO, Goianésia-GO and Arar – Saudi Arabia
DATASHEET
NAME: Veraldo de Jesus Reis
AGE: 22 years old
POSITION: Attacker
HEIGHT: 1.77
WEIGHT: 69 kg
CLUBS: Floresta-CE, Águia and Paragominas
DATASHEET
NAME: Luan Rodrigues Azambuja
AGE: 25 years old
POSITION: Attacker
HEIGHT: 1.71
WEIGHT: 75 kg
CLUBS: Comercial-MS, União-MS, Luverdense-MT, Gaúcho-RS and São Paulo-RS