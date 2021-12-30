Clube Paraná confirms signing on loan from Corinthians striker

Corinthians signed on Tuesday the loan of striker John Kleber, linked to the Under-23 team, for Rio Branco do Paraná, a club that will play in the first division of the State this season. The negotiation was anticipated by the my helm a few days ago and made official this Thursday. The loan goes until the end of the State grant.

Also confirmed in the D Series of the Brazilian Championship, the team from Paraná had already made a deal recently with defender Igor Morais, another athlete who belongs to the squad of Under-23 at Timão.

Revealed in the Ponte Preta youth categories, the athlete reached the Corinthians Under-20 in 2019 on loan. During this period, the young man was recovering from a serious ligament injury in his left knee and entered the field in just one game of the season, against Grêmio, in the Copa RS.

In 2020, when he was trying to resume activities, he suffered a muscle injury that again took him off the pitch. In early 2021, he terminated his contract with the Campinas club and signed with Timão for two years, then joining the Under-23 category.

John Kleber played seven games for midfielders in 2021, scoring a goal under coach Danilo. His contract with Corinthians runs until the end of 2022.

