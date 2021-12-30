confirmed Kia Niro and Sportage

The Kia Niro and the new Kia Sportage will be launched in Brazil next year (Photo: Disclosure/Kia)

After presenting Stonic, Kia do Brasil will continue its strategy. And two new SUVs are on the list of 2022 hybrid car launches to be released in the coming months. We are talking about the new generation of Sportage and the new Niro. Both models have hybrid versions (or electric, in the case of the Niro) and will arrive to fight in a market that does not stop growing.

2022 Hybrid Car Launches: Kia Niro and Sportage Confirmed

Who confirmed this information was José Luiz Gandini. In an interview to the specialized website Automotive Business, the president of Kia do Brasil spoke about several subjects related to the South Korean brand, about the uncertainties about the year 2022 (taxation and the rise of the dollar) and about the automotive market. A subject that is worth highlighting is the brand’s growth plan.

Gandini hopes that after the drop in sales in the last fall, the turnaround will already happen next year and that hybrid and electric vehicles can help this growth. And this range of electrified cars has already started to be assembled. Last month, Kia introduced the compact SUV stonic. costing BRL 149,990, this is the cheapest hybrid SUV in Brazil. Now it will be the turn of the Kia Sportage Hybrid and the new Kia Niro.

2022 Hybrid Car Launches – Kia Sportage Hybrid

One of the novelties that the birá will present in Brazil is the new hybrid Sportage. According to Gandini, the model will start being made in South Korea as of next month. The first units will arrive between March and April. The arrival of a hybrid version is one of the great innovations of the fifth generation model. The engine used by the model will be the 1.6 hybrid TGDI.

But this is not the only highlight of this vehicle. Based on the Hyundai-Kia N3 platform, the model, presented at the Los Angeles Motor Show, stands out for its looks. At the front, you can see that the grille follows the “Tiger’s Nose” and the daytime running lights have a very different design (looks like a boomerang). The hood has the brand’s new logo.

The interior of the model was also very modern. Upon entering the vehicle, the driver immediately notices two 12.3-inch screens. One is the instrument panel and the other is the multimedia center. This new car still has the ADAS pact.

Kia Niro

Who also enters this 2022 hybrid car launch list and the Kia Niro. The first generation was already supposed to be released. However, the Brazilian subsidiary decided to wait for the new generation presented at the end of last month. Here in Brazil, this SUV will still go through an approval process. The model presented during the Seoul Mobility Show is based on the concept Kia Habaniro.

Your look is quite bold. At the front, we can highlight the design of the front grille (with LED daytime running lights), the optics, and the lower grille. Meanwhile, on the side, what stands out is the gray strip next to the rear doors. The rear of the vehicle has flashlights in the shape of a boomerang. Inside, the car has several interesting items.

Enjoy and see too: Renault Sandero 2022 is affordable with a modernized look

One of the new features is the finish. According to Kia, the car comes with recycled wallpaper lining in the roof, for example. already the banks they are in bio-based polyurethane and Tencel in eucalyptus leaf. Finally, the door panels were painted with BTX free paint. The way Green Zone Drive it’s also new. In an interview with Automotive Business, Gandini says that both the hybrid version and the 100% electric version will be tested.