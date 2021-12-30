Construction material manufacturer sees slowdown | Companies

After strong expansion registered in the second half of 2020 and this year’s accumulated, construction material manufacturers are working with a scenario of accommodation of sales growth in 2022. The expected deceleration of the high reflects the rises in inflation and interest, the small or non-existent growth economic forecast for the country and the holding of majority elections in 2022. Since the third quarter, the pace of sales of real estate to the middle class has started to decrease, and there are those who expect a decline in launches by developers.

On the other hand, there are factors that will continue to stimulate demand for materials, such as the need to erect residential projects that have already been launched. There is an expectation that the movement to value homes, driven by the social isolation resulting from the covid-19 pandemic, will be maintained. They also tend to increase orders for materials for infrastructure works, as a result of the auctions for concessions already carried out and the regulatory framework for sanitation.

“We are seeing a slowdown in the growth of sales of construction materials, but there is no reason to panic”, says the president of Tigre, Otto von Sothen. In his opinion, 2022 could be a good year, “although not as spectacular as 2021”. The president of Tigre highlights the demand for ongoing projects and for infrastructure works, including sanitation projects. “The desire for more comfort will continue”, he adds.

According to the president of the Brazilian Association of the Construction Materials Industry (Abramat), Rodrigo Navarro, for the sector’s consolidated sales, real growth of 1.5% to 2% is expected next year, compared to the increase of 8.5 % forecast for 2021. Retail, the main destination for materials, had the largest expansion in demand in the last two years. Next year, however, the biggest increase in orders should occur for infrastructure. Next will come sales expansions for retail and construction companies.

In the assessment of Instituto Aço Brasil, the domestic market for steel products – flat and long steel – will undergo strong accommodation next year, with an increase of 2.5% of sales, to 23.35 million tons. According to the chairman of the board of directors, Marcos Faraco, the prospect of steel sales for the real estate sector, at the beginning of 2022, remains positive, but “it is still too early to make forecasts for the second half”.

The Instituto Aço Brasil forecasts an increase of 1.5% in the apparent consumption of the input for the next year. Already the Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) expects expansion of 5% to 6% in the year in consumption. In relation to cement, CSN forecasts more sales to construction companies, considering that residential launches will enter the construction phase. For retail, the steelmaker expects lower growth.

Lorenzetti has no formal projection for 2022, but estimates that the expansion of sales will be well below the 24% obtained this year, according to the president, Eduardo Coli. The manufacturer of showers, electric showers, metal and bathroom fixtures and water purifiers will close 2021 with record sales of R$2.2 billion.

Expecting accumulated growth of 25% in the biennium 2020-2021, Basf expects accommodation of its sales of decorative paints, in 2022, with expansion in line with the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The company maintains the goal of growing, this year, at least 10% in volume. Basf operates under the Suvinil and Glasu brands.

Vedacit will end this year with a growth of 33% compared to the record net revenue of R$ 542 million in 2020. In volume, the projection is for an increase of 8%. During the year, Vedacit made five price adjustments, which add up from 28% to 29%, to pass on part of the high costs of raw materials, such as asphalt, resins and silicone.

In the coming year, the company expects to increase sales by 17% and volume by 3%. The smaller expansion than that of 2021 is due to the higher basis of comparison and the worsening economy, which is reflected in the demand for real estate. Another factor, according to the president, Marcos Bicudo, is that the sale of materials has been competing with entertainment for consumers’ pockets after the reduction of insulation.

Despite the more challenging scenario, part of the materials industry is investing in increasing capacity, such as Vedacit, Lorenzetti and Dexco (formerly Duratex). Vedacit will invest R$ 178 million to transfer its production from the capital of São Paulo to Itatiba (SP), by 2024, and expand its total production capacity by 2.4 times. Lorenzetti estimates to spend R$ 200 million to double the production capacity of tableware by 2024. In July, Dexco announced investments of R$ 2.5 billion, in three years, to increase its capacity.