Corinthians agrees Zanotti’s renewal for 2022

Corinthians continues working to not lose athletes from its female squad for next season. The club took another important step, renewed with midfielder Gabi Zanotti and, this Wednesday, she saw the athlete’s new link already appear on the BID (Daily Newsletter) of the CBF.

The shirt 10 is one of the great highlights of Arthur Elias’ team and was in danger of leaving Timão at the end of this year. That’s because, in addition to clubs in Brazil, Gabi also received a proposal from France. Shortly before the athlete’s renewal to appear at the IDB, Faithful raised a hashtag on social networks asking for the sock to remain.

Corinthians did not confirm the new final date for Gabi Zanotti’s contract, but the trend is for the agreement to follow the other molds and be until the end of 2023. With that, Gabi Zanotti joins Katiuscia, Gi Campiolo, Paty, Grazi, Tainá, Diany, Gabi Portilho, Juliete, Tamires, Adriana, Erika, Jheniffer, Miriam, Yasmim, Kemelli, Natascha, Tarciane and Bianca Gomes for the next season.

In all, Gabi Zanotti has 146 games with the Corinthians shirt and 44 goals scored. The shirt 10 arrived at Timão in 2018 and won two Libertadores (2019 and 2021), three Brazilians (2018, 2020 and 2021) and three Paulistas (2019, 2020 and 2021).

