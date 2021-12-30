Corinthians announces the departure of fullback and midfielder of the female squad

Corinthians will have two important casualties in their squad for the 2022 season. Defender/lateral Poliana and defensive midfielder Ingryd did not agree on their continuity in the women’s team and ended their respective spells with the Alvinegra shirt in 2021.

“Faithful, today the announcements will be thanks. The athletes Poliana and Ingryd, multiple champions with us, will not continue at Timão. Corinthians appreciates the delivery and professionalism of both and wishes them luck in the sequence of their careers. You are part of our history”, he published the club on your social networks.

reproduction

One of the youngest members of the cast, Ingryd arrived at the club at the age of 21, participating in virtually every title of the club’s recent era after the end of the partnership with Osasco Audax.

The midfielder, who has a call-up for the Brazilian team in her account, played 97 games with the Alvinegra shirt, adding an incredible 87 wins, eight draws and only two defeats on her resume. There were ten goals from the player.

Poli is 30 years old and arrived at Corinthians in 2020, taking part in the conquests of the Brazilian and São Paulo bi-championship, as well as the Libertadores da América in 2021. Called up for the last Olympics, she leaves Timão with 44 wins, five draws and four defeats, in addition of five goals scored.

