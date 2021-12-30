Corinthians continues to clean up the squad and sends two players to Cuiabá

Continuing with the downsizing of its squad and its payroll, Corinthians must negotiate a double before the start of the season

THE Corinthians is close to negotiating a pair of his cast for the Cuiabá. After agreeing the loan of André Luis to the Midwestern team, the club must also negotiate attacking midfielder Marquinhos with the Mato Grosso team.

In this case, the business will not be on loan. As in the situations of Richard and Sornoza, Marquinhos will terminate his relationship with Timão.

The Parque São Jorge club, which holds 100% of the economic rights, will transfer half to Cuiabá and keep 50%. The agreement is being made for Marquinhos to sign a contract of at least three years with what should be his new team.

As Marquinhos’ contract with Timão would run until the end of 2022, in this way the Alvinegra board understands that it saves time to profit from the player, with a future sale, but without having to renew the contract and maintain salary expenses.

With André Luís, Timão would like to terminate the relationship, but should close the deal on loan, valid until the end of the 2022 season, when the player’s contract with the São Paulo team will also end.

Hired in 2019, André Luis played only five games for Corinthians, in the state period. Then it was lent to the Fortress, until it reached Daejeon.

The South Korean team failed to make the agreed payments on the grounds that it lost revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the meantime, Shanghai Greenland, from China, showed interest and agreed to sign a contract to assume the assignment of André Luis. However, the Chinese, who never used the player, also defaulted on Corinthians.

Thus, Corinthians requested the return of André Luis in February 2021 and promised to go to FIFA to be reimbursed by Shanghai Greenland. At the time of the negotiation, André Luis was sold for 2.2 million dollars, around R$ 11 million at the price on that occasion.

Corinthians had 50% of the economic rights of the attacker and came to guarantee 10% of any future sale. The other half belonged to Cianorte-PR. In 2021, André Luis defended the Atlético-GO, also on loan.