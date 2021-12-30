Corinthians maintains Cavani as plan A, but sees Diego Costa as more viable and is even studying ways to ‘facilitate’ negotiation

In search of a center forward for 2022, Corinthians maintains Edinson Cavani as plan A, but already sees Diego Costa, from Atlético-MG, as a more viable option

With 2021 coming to an end, the Corinthians you know it’s a little closer to have a definition about the so desired center forward. With the opening of the transfer window in Europe, there is a expectation that two of the main targets of the club define their futures: the Uruguayans Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez.

But there is another name that started to gain strength behind the scenes of Parque São Jorge in the race for shirt 9 in Alvinegra: Diego Costa. According to information gathered by Flavio Ortega, a reporter for the channels Disney, the São Paulo club did not formalize proposals to any of the three names on the list, but everyone is aware of the interest and also the numbers that could arise in an eventual offer by Timão.

Unlike the contact with Cavani, which was made with Walter Guglielmone, his brother and manager, the conversations with Suárez were made directly, with a tone of cordiality on the part of the attacker. The two Uruguayans will be without a contract at the end of the current season, and a termination in the next European market is not out of the question.

Players, however, have different scenarios. Much more used by Diego Simeone in Madrid’s athletic, Suárez could still complete his contract with the Spanish club until the end. Even at 34 years old, Luisito has the possibility of a good contract at MLS, which appears as an important obstacle for Corinthians.

Cavani and Diego Costa UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images – Pedro Souza/Atlético

Cavani, who has been suffering from physical problems this season, lost space in the group Manchester United. The attacker was even appointed as the main target of the Barcelona, but saw the spanish club announce this week the hiring of young Ferran Torres.

Having ‘El Matador’ in the squad is, at this moment, the plan A of the Corinthians board. And that’s why the club won’t go under another name until it has an answer from Cavani about the future, which is expected in the first days of January.

While the Uruguayan duo is awaited, Diego Costa is gaining strength at Parque São Jorge. After having his name indicated by intermediaries to the club, the center forward started to be seen with good eyes for being willing, behind the scenes, to play for Corinthians.

Still with a year of contract ahead of the Atlético-MG and aware of the Minas Gerais club’s position of not releasing players to rivals, the player would be considering paying the termination fine out of his own pocket, equivalent to the full year’s wages.

The gesture, even though still in its infancy, was well regarded by Timão, who will not pay any amount of money for the termination.

Also according to Flavio Ortega, Corinthians would even consider the loan of a player to Atlético-MG to facilitate a possible negotiation by Diego Costa. The attacker takes a vacation after conquering the Brazilian championship and the Brazil’s Cup by the Rooster in 2021.