Corinthians reaches eight remnants of the Pacaembu era with Paulinho

Corinthians has had the Neo Química Arena for seven years and sees the times of Pacaembu increasingly in the past. With the return of Paulinho, however, added to other experienced names in the squad, Timão saw the increase in the number of athletes who had important spells in the municipal stadium in São Paulo.

The remnants of the Pacaembu era

Cassius

The goalkeeper arrived at the club in 2012 and was able to win titles such as the Libertadores da América by playing at the municipal stadium in São Paulo. There were, in total, 59 Gigante matches in the place, with 30 wins, 18 draws and 11 defeats.

fanner

Revealed by Timão in 2006, the defender lived his first moments as a professional at Pacaembu and still played a few games there on his return, in 2014 – the Neo Química Arena was only inaugurated in May of that year. He made 20 matches there.

Gil

Hired in 2013, he played a season and a half at Pacaembu, with 39 games, 20 wins, 14 draws and five defeats. Gil also scored two goals on the spot.

Fabio Santos

The Corinthians left-back arrived at the club in 2011 and lived many moments at the stadium – even more than at Neo Química Arena, comparatively speaking. There, he celebrated the titles of the 2011 Brazilian Nationals, the 2012 Libertadores and the 2013 Recopa, scoring seven goals in 81 matches.

Paulinho

Another owner of great moments at Pacaembu, the midfielder only had the stadium as Corinthians’ home. There he won two titles (Brazilian and Libertadores), in addition to scoring emblematic goals, such as the one against Vasco. There were 28 of his 34 goals as a Corinthians athlete recorded in 86 matches played there.

Renato Augusto

Although brief, Renato had 16 games to tell a story at Corinthians. Baffled by injuries in his first year as an athlete at the club, he played little there, but enough to score, against União Barbarense, his first goal as a player for the club.

Willan

Willian played 12 matches at Pacaembu stadium as a Corinthians athlete, dividing his actions between the local team and Morumbi, where Timão hosted part of his games between 2006 and 2007. There were three assists for the shirt 10.

jo

The Corinthians forward appeared at the club in 2003 and played in 47 matches at the Pacaembu stadium, scoring the first of his 11 goals for the club there – in addition to having debuted as a professional athlete on that lawn.

