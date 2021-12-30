Corinthians signs termination and Richard is announced by Ceará; know details

Corinthians reached an agreement with Ceará on Richard. This Wednesday afternoon, Vozão announced the steering wheel as a new reinforcement for the team.

Such as Sports Gazette had anticipated, Timão terminated the contract it had with Richard – the bond would go until the end of 2022 – and the player signed with the northeastern club until December 2024.

In 2019, Corinthians acquired 70% of Richard’s economic rights at a cost of R$10.4 million. The report had no confirmation on who owns the remaining 30%, but found that each one transferred half of their share to Vozão.

So the agreement on Richard’s rights looked like this:

Ceará: 50%

Corinthians: 35%

Unidentified investor: 15%

Corinthians, therefore, believes that it can recover its investment without having to renew the bond with the player.

In June 2020, Timão received 500,000 euros, around R$ 3 million, by loaning the steering wheel to Athletico-PR on a loan.

Now, Richard will have three more seasons ahead of him in which he can earn new revenue for Corinthians with a negotiation. In addition, alvinegro will save a year of salary expenses.

In Ceará, Richard will meet coach Tiago Nunes, responsible for requesting his hiring at Corinthians.



Check out this and other videos at

More videos at

videos.gazetaesportiva.com

Leave your comment