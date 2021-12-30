Corinthians takes important decision on signing Diego Costa

Credit: Pedro Vilela – Getty Images

The name of striker Diego Costa began to be aired with greater intensity at Corinthians in recent days, including rumors that the Atlético-MG striker would have expressed his desire to wear the colors of the São Paulo team. However, according to Gazeta Esportiva, the club will not be “sensitized by the desire” of the experienced player.

According to the portal, Timão’s board has decided to maintain its posture in the negotiations on the possibility of hiring Diego Costa. With that, for the striker to go to Corinthians, he will need to settle first with Atlético-MG, and in this move, the São Paulo club will not mobilize.

Backstage at Atlético-MG, the directors are already aware of Diego Costa’s desire to leave. At the moment, Galo’s top management is trying to find a peaceful alternative to the situation, but internally they have the attitude of not wanting to reinforce a direct rival in national football.

Corinthians, in turn, classifies Diego Costa as a great reinforcement to fill the gap in Sylvinho’s team, as long as he doesn’t have to bear any fines, and that the striker accepts to reduce their salaries. In addition to the 33-year-old striker, names like Edinson Cavani and Luis Suárez have been quoted backstage by the São Paulo team.

