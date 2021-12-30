Corinthians will have a 15-year-old prodigy and young people who have worked as a professional at Copinha; see list | corinthians

Timãozinho is in Group 15, alongside São José, River-PI and Resende. The team’s games in the first phase of the competition will be played in São José dos Campos. The debut will be on January 4th, against Resende, at 21:45 (GMT).

Coach Diego Siston will have some players who have already played for Corinthians’ professional team, such as defender Lucas Belezi, midfielder Luis Mandaca and forwards Rodrigo Varanda and Felipe Augusto.

Striker Cauê, another one who has already made his debut as a professional at Timão and even scored a goal, is also on the list of entries, but should not participate in the competition. He has an agreement underway with Grupo City, which will take him to Lommel SK, in the second division of Belgium.

Corinthians Under-20 Team

The list of players available to the Corinthians under-20 also includes the prodigy Pedro, a 15-year-old forward, who is seen with great expectations at the club. He was enrolled in Copinha to gain experience, and the tendency is for him to enter the final minutes of matches.

Check out the list of subscribers for the Corinthians at the São Paulo Cup: