Coritiba announces left-back Egidio as the first reinforcement of the 2022 season

– Coritiba reached an agreement with left-back Egidio for the 2022 season. Player will soon arrive at Couto Pereira for medical examinations and registration processes with the CBF – wrote the club on its Twitter profile.

The 35-year-old player was out of the Rio club’s plans and hit the thigh-white team this Thursday morning. in 2021, egIdium played 36 matches for Flu, scored one goal and gave three assists.

This will be the second pass for the football in Paraná. In 2007, he worked for Paraná Clube and competed in Libertadores for Tricolor. Throughout his career, Egidio wore the shirt of major clubs in Brazil, such as Flamengo, Cruzeiro and Palmeiras.

Egidio must undergo the medical exams in the next few days and, on January 3, he will perform with the Coritiba cast for the start of the pre-season.

The left-back is the first confirmed reinforcement, but the club already has other business well underway. Guarani midfielder Régis, left midfielder Pablo García, at the end of a contract with Nacional, from Uruguay, and forward Alef Manga, from Volta Redonda, who defended Goiás in the last Serie B, must be announced at the beginning of 2022.