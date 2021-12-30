Coulthard believes Verstappen “entered Hamilton’s mind” for title

Hamilton showed great dismay after losing the F1 title (Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

THE FIVE BEST RUNS OF F1 2021 THAT DID NOT EXIST BECAUSE OF MICHAEL MASI



More than ever in Formula 1, mind games between Red Bull and Mercedes took place throughout the 2021 season. Even though Lewis Hamilton has the experience of seven world championships and 14 years in the main category of motor sport, for David Coulthard, ex-F1 driver, the way the Taurus people worked to win the title from Max Verstappen, which literally took place on the last lap of the Abu Dhabi GP, entered the Briton’s mind.

“He [Verstappen] he is an exceptional human being, an exceptional athlete,” said Coulthard, in an interview with the British television network Channel 4. “He is brilliant and decisive. Who else do we know who is brilliant and decisive? Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher, to name just a few,” he added.

Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton and won the Abu Dhabi GP (Photo: AFP)

“[Contra] the power of Mercedes and Lewis, Max had undoubtedly come with a different approach. His approach is: whenever there’s a partially open door, he’ll go straight ahead. This entered Lewis’ mind,” he added.

For the former Scottish driver, the education that Verstappen received from his father, Jos, also an ex-F1 driver, is responsible for the Dutchman “fearing nothing”. Throughout the year, #33 has always been calm and, when asked about pressure, has tried to rule out the possibility of any “nervousness”.

“He doesn’t fear anyone. This is not part of your personality. What I find most impressive is that if there is a space, he goes after it. There’s no doubt about it. When I was competing, I used to weigh: ‘Should I take the risk now, shouldn’t I take the risk?’ He just goes after it. It’s really very special”, he concluded.

ELLEN, MET GALA, LA CASA DE PAPEL: 2021 RANDOM ROLLERS



