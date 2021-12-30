Country singer Yago, duo with Santhiago, dies at 29 – É Hit

the country singer Yago, in 29 years old, who was a partner with Santhiago, died this Wednesday (29), in Curitiba. The information is from the G1.

According to the artist’s staff, he had been hospitalized at the Erasto Gaertner Hospital since the beginning of December to treat a lymphoma that caused a pneumothorax. Such a condition occurs when air that should have been in the lung leaks into the chest. Consequently, the lung contracts and ceases to function.

In addition to forming a country duo with his brother Santhiago, Yago was known for doing imitations of other musicians in the musical genre.

The singers from Paraná are from Curitiba

Dual Yago and Santhiago/Disclosure

“The strong and strong voice of our beloved Yago is now being applauded in heaven. Today unfortunately he rested after an arduous struggle with a lymphoma that caused a pneumothorax. Our thanks to everyone who prayed and sent positive energy and the staff at Erasto Hospital Gaertner, who went to great lengths to try and save this happy, playful and talented boy who will be missed”, says a text from an Instagram publication of the duo.

The wake is scheduled to take place from 8:00 am this Thursday (30), in chapel 2 of the Parish Cemetery Colônia Orleans, in Curitiba. The burial will be at the same place, at 2 pm.

Difficult year for country music

The year 2021 is being difficult for the country’s world. Also on Wednesday, singer Maurílio, from the country duo with Luiza, died of complications from cardiac arrest.

Earlier, the artist had been diagnosed with septic shock and needed to replace antibiotics with vasoactive drugs.

Less than two months ago, singer Marília Mendonça also lost her life in a plane crash in Minas Gerais.